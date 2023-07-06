Lawyers demand strong political will for the Tahir Elci trial

During the press statement, they emphasized that the court had consistently rejected their requests for new information and investigation for three years.

Nahit Eren, the president of the Diyarbakir Bar Association, expressed his frustration, stating, "We have been left with the impression that our defense has been in vain."

Addressing the media after the hearing in the assassination trial of former Diyarbakir Bar Association President Tahir Elci, which was rescheduled for November 29, Eren criticized the court's dismissal of all their requests, remarking, "With the interim decision made today, it feels as if we have been speaking to a brick wall as if our defense efforts have been futile."

Continuing his statement, Eren stated, "To uncover the truth in this case, a strong political will is required. The governing authorities, those with influence, must demonstrate their commitment to upholding the law. We will persist in this struggle until all aspects of this case are brought to light."

Nizam Dilek, a board member of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations, declared, "We publicly declare our commitment to closely monitor the case of our esteemed president, Tahir, who tirelessly defended human rights and supported our cultural heritage. We aim to ensure that this case does not end in impunity and that the perpetrators face the appropriate consequences."

Mardin Bar Association President Ismail Elik also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the trial, highlighting the lack of fairness in the proceedings.

Similarly, Van Bar Association President Sinan Ozaraz demanded a fair trial, urging justice to prevail in the proceedings.