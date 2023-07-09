SDF denies claims of troop deployment in Ukraine

Upon claims voiced on some Russian media outlets that fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were dispatched to Ukraine to fight alongside Ukrainian troops, SDF released a communication saying that such claims are false and that SDF "is not concerned with issues outside Syria."

According to the press communication "some media outlets have published fabricated and biased news about the alleged participation of our SDF fighters in the ongoing war in Ukraine. We emphasize that these news reports are false and have no basis in reality, and they are disseminated by entities known for their unreliable sources."

According to Gercek news agency it added: "These supposed actions do not align with SDF's patriotic priorities and struggle within Syrian territories to protect the region and its people. Our forces are not concerned with issues outside Syria."

SDF constitutes the military force of the Autonomous Administration of North and Syria (AANES), a de facto autonomous government in northern Syria, and is also part of the US-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) in the region.

A senior Ukrainian defense ministry official who spoke to Rudaw on condition of anonymity also strongly denied that any SDF combatant is fighting in Ukraine.