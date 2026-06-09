Speculation about changes in the management of Justice and Development Party

According to Kurdpress, with the approach of the annual and consultative camp of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which is scheduled to be held on June 26-28 in Sapanjai region of Sakarya province, the attention of Turkish political circles is focused on the possible decisions of Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the future of the party structure.

This camp, which was traditionally held in the tourist area of ​​Güljahamam in Ankara since 2018, will be held in Sapanja this year. According to party sources, in addition to issues such as the economy, the drafting of the new constitution and the so-called "political opening", the internal situation of the party and the performance of the managers will also be among the main topics of the meeting.

According to Cumhuriyet newspaper, quoting sources close to the Justice and Development Party, Erdogan has not been satisfied with the performance of some of the senior managers of the party in recent months and has raised this dissatisfaction in internal meetings. Field reports and the results of public opinion polls have been cited as factors that have increased the president's criticism of the party's management staff.

According to these reports, Erdoğan believes that some members of the party's central executive council have not performed well.

In political circles close to the Justice and Development Party, it is claimed that Erdoğan said among his close associates about some party managers: "They have become proud and no longer work."

These statements have fueled speculations about extensive changes in the party's leadership. Party sources report the possibility of a serious revision in the composition of the Central Executive Council and say that some current figures may be removed from their positions.

It has also been suggested in some political circles that Erdoğan will not be satisfied with only limited changes in the executive council and has the option of holding an extraordinary congress of the party on the table. These possible developments are evaluated by political observers as the second stage of the party's "renewal and reconstruction" process after the local elections.

Among other issues that will probably be discussed in the Sapanja camp is the issue of early elections; An issue that opponents of the government have repeatedly raised in recent months.

However, Justice and Development Party sources emphasize that the party's official position is still to hold elections on schedule. Despite this, it is said that various political and economic scenarios will be evaluated at the Sapanja meeting, including the possibility of holding elections in the fall of 2027 and especially in November of that year.

Political observers believe that this year's camp will not be just a consultative meeting, but can become a decisive point for drawing the roadmap of the Justice and Development Party in the coming years.