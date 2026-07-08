PKK Member Released After 30 Years in Prison: "We Still Believe in Peace"

According to KurdPress, Besiye Ozer—an ailing political prisoner released on July 6 from the high-security Gebze Women's Prison after 30 years of incarceration—returned to her hometown of Diyarbakir (Amed), where she was greeted by a large crowd of family members, friends, and civil society activists.

Members of the Association for Solidarity and Mutual Aid with the Families of Prisoners and Convicts (TUHAY-DER), family members, companions, and a large number of citizens were present to welcome her. Those gathered at the airport greeted her by chanting slogans such as "Long live prison resistance" and "Imprisoned women are our pride."

In brief remarks, and while expressing appreciation for the public's warm welcome, Besiye Ozer said: "Our faith in this process and in peace remains steadfast. An incomplete freedom brings with it incomplete joy. I had hoped to be released today alongside all my fellow imprisoned comrades so that we could share this moment together, but we know that day is not far off. I also bring you warm greetings from all the women in prison."

Besiye Ozer was arrested in Diyarbakır in July 1996 and released from Gebze Women's Prison after three decades of incarceration. During her sentence, she was held in prisons in Diyarbakır, Midyat, and finally Gebze.

Suffering from cardiovascular and gynecological conditions as well as anemia, she underwent uterine surgery at Kocaeli Hospital in 2017, and her name had been included in the Human Rights Association of Turkey’s (İHD) list of sick prisoners.