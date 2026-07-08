$3 Million and 700 Million Dinars Discovered at the Home of Another Iraqi Official

According to Kurdpress, Iraqi media announced that security forces raided the home of Hamad Ramadan Abbas al-Jumaili—a project manager at the Baiji refinery—as part of ongoing operations to search for corruption suspects and recover public funds.

The report states that $3 million (US) and 700 million Iraqi dinars were discovered and seized during the search of his residence.

This operation was carried out within the framework of measures taken by Iraqi security agencies to combat financial corruption and trace public funds.