Kurdistan Region president meet Iranian Leader in Tehran

Earlier today, the head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani also met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian and the Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

The visit of the head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani to Tehran shows the continuation of the path of comprehensive cooperation with all the ethnic and religious elements of Iraq.

According to Mehr News Agency Nechirvan Barzani, the current president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, like many Kurdish politicians, has lived in Iran for a long time.

Having a good command of the Persian language, he enjoys a significant knowledge of the Iranian culture and the political approaches of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Barzani has repeatedly emphasized the positive effect of consultation between the authorities of the Islamic Republic during the past few years and in situations where problems and disputes have arisen between the Kurdistan Region and the central government of Baghdad.

Barzani has shown that he pays special attention to the regional role of the Islamic Republic of Iran.