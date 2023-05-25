Saudi Arabia to invest $3bn in Iraq

The statement was made on the fringes of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which was taking place in Jeddah, and it follows comments made by the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, that Saudi Arabia has set aside $1 billion for reconstruction projects in Iraq and $500 million to support trade between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, Taif Sami, the Iraqi Minister of Finance, met with Al-Falih earlier today to address topics connected to the economy, finance, and investment, as well as strengthening the collaboration with Saudi Arabia in various sectors.

In 2017, Iraq and Saudi Arabia created the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council to boost bilateral relations and communication.