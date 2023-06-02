2 June 2023 - 19:08

BRICS states welcome Syria’s return to Arab League 

BRICS states welcome Syria’s return to Arab League 

BRICS welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League, and affirmed their support for efforts that aimed to a political and comprehensive solution that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

This came in a ministerial joint statement issued following a meeting of the group that was held in the Republic of South Africa, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

BRICS group is an international organization includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, and their economies constitute 23% of the world economy and 18 % of the international trade.

On May 19, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad officially joint the 32nd session of the Arab Summit of the Arab League, hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the first time after 12 years of war.

On May 7, Arab ministers of the Arab League agreed on Syria’s official return to its seat in the Arab League after more than 10 years of suspension.

News Code 159052

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha