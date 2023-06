The Saturday Mothers who were arrested on April 29 in Istanbul's Galatasaray Square were released.

According to Mesopotamia News Agency, the mothers who had gathered in Istanbul's Galatasaray Square on April 29 to plead and ask about the fate of their loved ones and were arrested by the police were released.

There were 13 arrested mothers, including "Eren Keskin", the co-chairman of IHD, and Gulsern Yulri, the head of the Istanbul branch of IHD, who were released.