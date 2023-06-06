Astana to host meeting on Syria in June

The pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported that the meeting would be held on sidelines of Astana Peace Talks for June 20-21.

The first Astana sessions began on January 23, 2017, in the Kazakh capital, in the presence of representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, and under the auspices of the guarantor states of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Al-Watan added that Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister , Ayman Susan, would represent Syria’s delegation in the meeting, which is the outcome of the last quadripartite meeting by foreign ministers of the four countries on May 10.

In December of 2022, Russia hosted first talks between Syrian and Turkish defense ministers since 2011.

Turkey, during the years of war, brokered the opposition factions against the Syrian government and conducted a number of military operations, during which it cut Syrian parts.

In May, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed his country decided to form a committee to draft a roadmap and an action plan for restoring ties with Syria.

However, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad previously revealed that during the four-way meetings deep discussions and some other intense ones took place where the Syrian delegation deleted every term related to normalization.

Mekdad stressed that normalization with Turkey was impossible without the withdrawal of the Turkish forces from Syria.