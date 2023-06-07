Erdogan appoints Ibrahim Kalin as Turkey’s spy chief

Hakan Fidan, who had been Turkey’s intelligence chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister on Saturday.

According to Turkish Minutes Kalin is a long-term confidant of Erdogan and has served as the spokesperson for the presidency and been a foreign policy adviser for the president since 2014.

Kalin holds a Ph.D. from George Washington University in Islamic studies and was one of the founders of SETA, a pro-government think tank based in Ankara.

Kalin has taken the lead on several diplomatic efforts in recent years, shaping Turkey’s foreign policy agenda.