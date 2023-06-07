7 June 2023 - 09:11

Erdogan appoints Ibrahim Kalin as Turkey’s spy chief

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed his spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, as the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Monday, Reuters reported, citing Erdogan’s communications office.

Hakan Fidan, who had been Turkey’s intelligence chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister on Saturday.

According to Turkish Minutes Kalin is a long-term confidant of Erdogan and has served as the spokesperson for the presidency and been a foreign policy adviser for the president since 2014.

Kalin holds a Ph.D. from George Washington University in Islamic studies and was one of the founders of SETA, a pro-government think tank based in Ankara.

Kalin has taken the lead on several diplomatic efforts in recent years, shaping Turkey’s foreign policy agenda.

