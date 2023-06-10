Kurdish self-governing administration is not seeking separation from Syria: Representative

In an interview with the Middle East Monitor, Sinem Mohammad, the representative of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in the United States, emphasized that Syrian Kurds have never sought the division of Syria and separation from this country, but they want their cultural, linguistic and political rights to be respected in the current territory of Syria. She emphasized that Syrian Kurds are not seeking to create an independent state.

The representative of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in America denied the reports about the export of Syrian oil by the Kurds because, according to her, Syria is under US sanctions and it is not possible to export its oil.

Sinem Mohammad said the oil drilled from the north and northeast of Syria reaches domestic consumption.

She, however, admitted the areas under the control of the Syrian Kurds are exempted from the US sanctions. The representative of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in America said about the American presence in the areas controlled by the Syrian Kurds, that they did not want them to stay there forever, but 'we ask the Americans to keep their forces in Syria until the Kurds reach some kind of agreement with the central government.'

She asked different countries to return their nationals who are ISIS members in prisons under the control of Syrian Kurds and try them in their respective countries.