15 June 2023 - 19:27

Nine killed in land dispute in Diyarbakir

At least nine people died in a shootout between two families fighting over prized agricultural land in Turkey’s Kurdish-majority southeast, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a local official on Thursday.

The disputed fields in Diyarbakir province were set on fire after the shooting, with flames starting to spread on Thursday, an AFP journalist in the region said.

Three survivors of the violence were taken to hospital and one of them later died, bringing the number of dead to nine, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Images showed the bodies of six men lying in a field of harvested wheat — at least three of whom had Kalashnikov rifles.

Security measures across the province were stepped up, officials said.

Diyarbakir governor Ali Ihsan Su said the disputed fields covered 200,000 square meters (50 acres).

