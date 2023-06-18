Will US leave Syrian Kurds alone?

Eight years ago, at the height of ISIS attacks in the north and northeast of Syria, the American forces entered into an alliance with the Syrian Kurdish forces under the pretext of confronting the extremist group.

The Americans have always said that their cooperation with the Syrian Kurdish forces is tactical and temporary.

Robert Ford, a former senior US diplomat in Syria, believes that the US will not leave the areas controlled by the Syrian Kurds anytime soon.

He told the Middle East Eye website about the reason for America's stay in Syria: Northeast Syria is an exemplary example of an eternal war. The reason is the lack of casualties of American forces and the fact that military operations in this region are not costly for Washington. America increases its presence in this region year by year.

Andrew Tabler, the former director of Syrian affairs at the Supreme National Security Council of the United States, says that the northeast of Syria is the least expensive for the United States to deal with the bad guys of ISIS, as well as to deal with the consolidation of the power of some of America's rivals, like Russia.

Sam Heller, an expert on Syrian issues at the Century Think Tank, says the US presence in Syria is related to other issues such as the war in Ukraine.

Therefore, there is no end to this presence and some consider the withdrawal of American forces from Syria as a catastrophic event.

Referring to the bitter experience of Turkey's attack on the areas under the control of the Syrian Kurds after the withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria by the order of Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, Middle East Eye considers this issue as an excuse for not withdrawing the American forces from the area under the control of the Syrian Kurds in the near future.