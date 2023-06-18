Salih Muslim says Turkey attacks are seeking to damage autonomous administration

About the recent attacks of the Turkish army on the Kurdish-controlled northern and eastern areas of Syria, Salih Muslim, the co-chairman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), announced the Turkish army attacked the areas of the autonomous administration in order to weaken and destroy the autonomous administration.

According to Ronahi TV Network, PYD Co-Chairman Muslim said in relation to the recent airstrikes of the Turkish army that these attacks were carried out in order to implement Turkey's plan to weaken and destroy the self-governing administration.

Muslim said the airspace of the region had been open for Turkish army attacks.

He further stated that they will continue their resistance until the end and they expect any attack from the Turkish government.

He also stated that the Kurdish forces are on the defensive and added: "The aim of these attacks (by Turkey) is to damage the self-governing administration of North and East Syria."