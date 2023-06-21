ISIS assassinates AANES employee in Deir ez-Zor

The assassinated employee, Turkie al-Habbal, was reportedly shot by unknown gunmen while on his way to work.

ISIS-affiliated media outlet Amaq released a statement claiming that al-Habbal was targeted for “spying” for Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A local source confirmed that al-Habbal was an employee at the educational complex in the town and was on his way to work when he was assassinated.

Al-Habbal hails from the town of Jdeidat Akidat in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

The countryside of Deir ez-Zor witnesses increasing assassinations against SDF fighters, employees of the AANES, tribe leaders, and civilian population despite intensive security operations by the SDF and the Global Coalition.

ISIS lost its final stronghold in Syria in March 2019. The SDF, with the support of the US-led Global Coalition, defeated ISIS after fierce battles in the town of Baghouz in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, bringing an end to the so-called caliphate declared by the terrorist ISIS.

After Baghouz, thousands of ISIS militants were transferred to prisons, while their families were transferred to Hawl and Roj camps in the AANES-held areas.

ISIS claimed on June 18 responsibility for targeting two fighters of the SDF at a town in northern Deir ez-Zor.