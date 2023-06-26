26 June 2023 - 09:53

Erdogan tells NATO Sweden must stop Kurdish protests

Erdogan tells NATO Sweden must stop Kurdish protests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday urged Sweden to prevent the demonstrations by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Stockholm in exchange for a green light on its NATO bid.

In a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday, Erdogan said his country continues its "constructive attitude" toward Sweden's joining the alliance, according to a statement from his office.

But Erdogan said the Nordic country's change on terror laws does not meet the expectation of Ankara as long as the PKK can demonstrate in the country "freely."

Turkey has long been saying that Ankara will only admit Sweden's NATO bid in the upcoming Vilnius summit if the latter takes concrete steps to prevent anti-Turkey "terror" activities in the country, the statement said.

The latest developments in Russia were also discussed during the phone call, it added.

News Code 159092

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha