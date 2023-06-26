US, Turkey stress on joint fight against PKK

The US State Department has published a statement about the meeting between the US and Turkish delegations in Washington under the title of the fifth meeting of the strategic dialogue mechanism, a topic in the meeting was their joint fight against "terrorist groups".

In this statement, joint cooperation in all fields of interest of the two countries has been emphasized. The American and Turkish delegations discussed security and defense cooperation as well as the upgrading of Turkey's F-16 fighter jets by the United State.

According to the statement of the US State Department, the two countries' joint fight against "all forms and types of terrorism, including PKK" has been emphasized.

The two sides have also discussed issues such as the war in Ukraine, the Eastern Mediterranean, energy and joint trade cooperation.

America has also called for the implementation of the joint agreement between Turkey, Sweden and Finland in order to expand the NATO military alliance.