Iran’s iconic Kurdish rug globally registered

Bijar rug is known as the “Iron Carpet of Iran."

Hamidreza Amani, the CEO of Kurdistan Industrial Towns Company, announced the development on Thursday.

For the past three years, special attention has been given to the international registration process of the two major hand-woven carpet brands in Kurdistan Province, he said.

“Currently, iron Bijar carpets have become globally registered, and undoubtedly, Sanandaj rugs will also be internationally registered in the near future,” he added.

Amani said the international registration will help boost the sales and export potential of these valuable products on a global scale.

Currently, Kurdistan has 90,000 unofficial and 50,000 official carpet weavers, with an annual output of 180,000 square meters of hand-woven carpets.