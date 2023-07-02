In its latest report on the use of children in the Syrian war, the United Nations announced that although the situation in Syria is moving towards peace, the arming of children has increased and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed 637 children last year.

According to Payam Kurd news agency, in the annual report of the United Nations on the use of children in war and the forced arming of children, it is stated that most of the armed groups in Syria have used children during the 12-year war.

According to the report, the number of children armed by armed groups in Syria has increased in the last three years and reached 813 children in 2020, 1,296 children in 2021, and 1,696 children in 2022.

According to the United Nations report, the SDF, America's main ally in the fight against ISIS, armed 637 children last year to fight against ISIS.

Also, according to the UN report, 611 children were armed by the Syrian National Army, which Turkey supports, and 383 children were armed by the Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

It should be noted that the SDF signed an agreement with the United Nations in 2019 and promised to end the arming of children under the age of 18, and for this purpose, many child protection offices have been opened in areas controlled by the SDF.