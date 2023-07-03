Turkish authorities deported 390 Syrian refugees in a week

SOHR said 90 Syrian refugees having temporary protection cards were recently deported to the city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo, which is currently under the control of Turkish forces and their proxy factions.

According to Turkish officials, the refugees were expelled because they had not completed the necessary documentation for residence permits and lacked proper identification documents.

Crossing into Syria via the Bab Al-Salam checkpoint on the Syria-Turkey border, these individuals were forced to leave their temporary safe haven in Turkey and return to a country still grappling with the aftermath of a devastating conflict.

The continuous forced deportations of Syrian refugees by Turkish authorities to the so-called “safe zone” in northern Syria have raised significant concerns among humanitarian organizations. Critics argue that such actions put the lives and well-being of vulnerable individuals at risk as they are compelled to return to an uncertain future.