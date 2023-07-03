Kurdish delegation will travel to Baghdad: KDP member

Wafa Mohammad Karim said in an interview with Al-Maalomeh news agency that a Kurdish government delegation headed by Fouad Hossein, Iraqi Foreign Minister and one of the leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, will travel to Baghdad on Tuesday.

Wafa Mohammad Karim pointed out that important issues will be discussed during the visit of this Kurdistan delegation to Baghdad, including the share of the Kurdistan region from the general budget of Iraq.

He further added: the personalities participating in the meetings and discussions of this delegation have not yet been determined.

He pointed out that the federal government is required to implement the provisions of the general budget law, including granting the Kurdistan region's share of the budget.