CHP denies ultra nationalist politician serves as Kilicdaroglu's advisor

The general secretary of the main opposition party in Turkey denied on Friday that a far right politician is serving as a senior advisor to the party's leader, Gercek news agency reported.

In a press communication, the Republican People's Party (CHP) official Eren Erdem said that only three advisors have been appointed so far as advisor to CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu after the election defeat on 28 May, and that Goksen Anil Ulukus is not among them. "The recent discussions on 'appointment of advisors' do not reflect the truth," he said.

Ulukus is the former head of ultra-nationalist and anti-immigrant Victory Party's youth wing. He announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he was appointed as Kilicdaroglu's advisor.

His appointment as advisor was criticized by many including the general secretary of CHP's youth wing Ozan Isik, who said:

"We are social democrats, and we should try to revive social democratic politics. We should start saying new things. This is what the people are expecting from us. They are not expecting to hear other sorts of things from an appointed advisor who is coming from the center, or the right, or the Grey Wolves."

Expressing his wonder at the party's communication, Ulukus said that Kilicdaroglu himself repeatedly confirmed in recent days that there was no issue with his position as advisor.