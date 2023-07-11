Kremlin expresses discontent over Turkey's accord with Sweden's NATO membership

"Russia wants to improve its relations with Turkey despite the differences. They do not want Turkey in Europe. Ankara should not harbor any illusions about this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, as Russia’s response to inclusion of Sweden in NATO expansion during the Vilnius Summit.

"Turkey can orient itself to the West, we know that in the history of the Republic of Turkey, there were periods of intense orientation to the West, there were periods of less intense, but we also know that, to call things by their names, no one wants Turkey in Europe, I mean the Europeans. On this matter our Turkish partners probably should not have any illusions either," Peskov told a briefing.

Following Turkey's move to lift the obstacle to Sweden's NATO membership ahead of the NATO Leaders Summit in Vilnius, both Sweden and Ukraine faced criticism from Russia regarding their potential NATO membership. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders as a "mistake" and emphasized that NATO's eastward progression, particularly around Ukraine, had contributed to the current crisis in the region.

"European leaders fail to understand that moving NATO infrastructure towards Russia's borders is a mistake," he said.

Ankara's support for Sweden's accession to NATO is determined by Turkey's membership in the alliance and Russia has never had any illusions on this matter, the spokesman stressed.

Peskov added that Russia and Turkey have some differences on certain issues, but there is also that part of the relationship that corresponds to the interests of the two countries, and Moscow intends to continue the dialogue.

"Therefore, I repeat once again, regardless of all well-known disagreements, we intend to develop our dialogue, our relations with the Republic of Turkey where it is beneficial to us, and where it is beneficial to them," the spokesman told a briefing.