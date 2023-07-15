Mazloum Kobani says SDF is ready for renegotiation with ENKS and PYD

Mazloum Kobani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), expressed his hope for renewed negotiations between the Patriotic Council of Syrian Kurds (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and announced that the SDF is ready to start these talks.

Regarding the situation in Syrian Kurdistan, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Kobani stated that the SDF is unconditionally ready to create conditions for any kind of dialogue and unity of Kurdish parties in Syrian Kurdistan.

Kobani continued as saying: "with our initiative, we tried to unite the ranks of Syrian Kurdistan parties and we were able to reach a joint political program, but this program was stopped and did not continue. We are ready to restart these talks among all parties in Syrian Kurdistan. The current situation is the stage of unification of efforts, and we hope the Kurdish parties will return to the discussion table with."

It should be noted that ENKS and PYD started negotiations for Kurdish unification in Syria in November 2019 with the support of the United States. The North and East Syrian Autonomous Administration and the SDF organized these talks, but the talks have been stalled for a long time.