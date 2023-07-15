Iraqi Premier visits Kurdistan region

Then they visited some tourist areas of the Soran independent administration. According to Rudaw, Barzan Mohammad, the manager of the tourist project "Punk" in the city of Rwandez announced in an interview with rudaw that on Thursday Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Mohammad Shia Sudani visited the tourist project, and at the same time, Fuad Hussein the Kurdish Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq accompanied Mohammad Shia Sudani.

According to the information received by Rudaw, Masoud Barzani along with Mohammad Shia Sudani also visited the summer resort of Be Khal.

Meanwhile, the office of Mohammad Shia Sudani announced th Iraqi PM was on an unscheduled trip to the Kurdistan region.