Syrian observatory says Turkey is building new military bases near Syrian Kurdish-controlled area

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors and reports on the situation in Syria, reported an increase in tension between Syrian Kurdish forces and Turkish-affiliated forces.

The London-based organization wrote in its report that the Turkish army is sending its forces near the Ain Issa area and is trying to build new military bases in this area to counter the attacks of the Syrian Kurdish forces.

It has been reported that the escalation of tensions isthe reason for the increase in the number of Turkish military bases in this region.

Meanwhile Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper claimed that Turkey has established a large number of military bases and checkpoints along the M4 highway in northern Syria, so that the distance between these military posts is only 3 kilometers.