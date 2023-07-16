MiT claims killing PKK special forces commander in northern Iraq

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MiT) claimed that the commander of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) special forces was killed in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to Anadolu News Agency, Turkey's Mit Organization announced that Adib Tamiz, the head of the PKK's special forces, was killed in the operation.

MiT stated that Adib Tamiz was targeted in an operation in the northern Kurdistan region of Iraq. MiT also added that the person was in charge of PKK special forces in Qandil mountains.