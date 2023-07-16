Amount of US military aid to Syrian Kurdish forces in 2024

After approving the country's defense budget last week, the representatives of the US Congress determined the amount of financial aid and weapons to the country's allies in Iraq and Syria in the form of fighting against ISIS.

According to the resolution, the US defense budget for 2024, which also needs to be finally approved by the Senate, has been allocated a total of 397 million dollars for the program to fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, which the share of the Peshmerga forces of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Kurdish forces of Syria will be deducted from the amount.

According to the cost table of the 2024 US defense budget law, about 10 million dollars have been reduced from the share of US aid to the fight against ISIS in Syria, including Washington's aid to the Syrian Kurds, and finally an amount of 156 million dollars has been allocated for US programs in Syria.

The exact share of the Kurds in Syria is not included in the table because this budget also includes the so-called Sanadid forces, another American allied force in Syria.

In the last year's budget, the United States put aside 165 million dollars for the Pentagon's programs in Syria.

In its 2024 budget, the US government has allocated a total of 241 million dollars for the Iraqi security forces, including the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Region.