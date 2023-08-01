Iranian FM underlines necessity for implementation of Iran-Iraq security pact

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with special representative of the secretary-general for the United Nations assistance mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran's minister said that enhanced relations between Iran and Iraq will ensure lasting peace and development in West Asia.

The top diplomat pointed to constructive and prominent bonds between the two neighboring states, stressing that Iraq plays a pivotal role in the regional developments.

Amir Abdollahian stressed the importance of boosting security in border areas and called on Tehran and Baghdad to precisely implement a security deal previously inked between the two countries.

Plasschaert, for her part, stated that Iran has an influential and constructive role in developments in Iraq.

Tehran and Baghdad signed the security pact that includes coordination in protecting the border between the two countries in the Iraqi capital in mid-March.

Iranian officials have stressed that Iraq should not allow third parties to use its soil to harm Iran or other neighbors. They say Iran considers Iraq’s security its own security and supports efforts to strengthen its stability and security.

Officials in Tehran urge Baghdad to counter the danger posed to their country from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. They stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces will continue to adopt the necessary actions to maintain security and stability at Iran's borders.

Since late September, the IRGC has launched a series of aerial operations on the headquarters of terrorist groups in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. The military operation came after the illegal entry of armed teams linked with the Kurdish terrorist groups into the Iranian border cities in recent months.

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN has announced that diplomacy has failed to bring an end to the presence of terrorists in Kurdistan region and the terror activities in the Arab country has left Tehran with no other option but to use military force against them.

In mid-October, the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN sent a letter to the head of the Security Council to elaborate on Tehran’s reasons for its recent military operation against terrorist groups in Northern Iraq, explaining that terrorists have used Iraqi territory to carry out armed attacks against civilians and Iran's infrastructure.

The IRGC Ground Force has announced that the operations against terror bases will continue until all anti-Iran separatist and terrorist outfits holed up in the rugged mountainous area lay down their arms and surrender.

The Iranian Armed Forces, specially the IRGC, have repeatedly warned that they will never tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along the Northwestern border and will give strong and decisive responses in case of anti-security activities.

The IRGC has on countless occasions attacked and destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Kurdistan region with artillery fire, missiles and drones.

Military officials warn of Tehran’s continued attacks against the strongholds of anti-revolutionary groups in the region, specially the Iraqi Kurdistan region. They threatened the Americans that their bases in the region should also be abolished and not be used as an anti-revolutionary center.