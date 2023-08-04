US say has warned PUK and KDP over lack of unification in Peshmerga forces

According to NRT Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, announced on Tuesday that the division of the Peshmerga forces between the two parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, will affect the reform process and defense preparations of the Peshmerga forces.

Expressing its concern about the lack of uniformity of the Peshmerga forces, he added that they have already warned the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party about these concerns.

This is despite the fact that after the war with the ISIS fighters, the allied forces are trying to organize the Peshmerga forces, so far only two units of the 70th and 80th brigades of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Democratic Party of Kurdistan have been integrated with the Ministry of Peshmerga, which are the single support forces of the one and two divisions.