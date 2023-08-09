Turkey's FM asks NATO to be considerate, slams PKK

“We reiterate our call on some NATO countries to immediately end their overt or covert cooperation with the PKK in Syria and Iraq," he added as the alliance awaits Turkey's parliament to ratify Sweden's membership.

In neighboring Syria, Fidan left no option off the table in securing Turkey's interests. "We will make every effort to prevent Syria from being a haven for terrorist organizations and an arena for proxy wars," he said.

The PKK, with offshoots present in Syria, has been waging a 40-year-old armed conflict against the Turkish state for self-rule inside Turkey.

“We will give no respite to the terrorist organizations and the forces behind them in our country and in our region,” Fidan said. “In this direction, we will continue our struggle by increasing our military, intelligence and technological capabilities at home, while ensuring effective cooperation with our friends abroad.”

After keeping a low profile as the country’s spymaster for more than a decade, Fidan stepped out of the shadows after newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed him as the top diplomat in June.

Departing from traditional practice, Fidan neither flaunted Ankara's foreign policy successes as his predecessor Mevlut Cavusoglu did nor resorted to historical discourse as former foreign minister and current opposition leader Ahmet Davutoglu did during similar speeches at the conference.

Improving regional ties

Fidan's 20-minute address on Monday marked his first public and detailed articulation of his approach.

“We are facing scores of simultaneous political, military, economic, environmental, technological and social challenges in the international system, Fidan said. "There is a need for transformation.” Fidan described his foreign policy vision as making Turkey one of the actors that will build a new world order.

Fidan said his country would seek four strategic goals to achieve what he described as the “Century of Turkey” vision, in reference to the Turkish Republic’s centennial: “These are establishing peace and security in our region, expanding our foreign relations to an institutional basis, strengthening prosperity and advancing our global goals."

Terrorist organizations and proxy groups are the biggest threats, Fidan said.

On regional peace and security, Fidan also listed maintaining stability in the Black Sea as a top foreign policy priority, airing concern over the ongoing escalation in his country’s north between Russia and Ukraine. Military tensions between the two warring countries have dramatically escalated in the region after Russia’s withdrawal from a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain and other food products to reach world markets. Fidan discussed ways to revive the grain deal with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, and Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba over the weekend.

As for Turkey’s ongoing regional fence-mending push, Fidan expressed readiness to advance his country’s dialogue with the Syrian government, Greece and Armenia. “We will seek to solve problems, increase the number of our friends and strengthen our existing friendships,” he said.

"We intend to advance our relations with all countries in the region through a positive agenda,” he continued.

Fidan also echoed Erdogan’s push to revive Turkey’s European Union bid. Dropping his objections to ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership, Erdogan asked NATO allies to support his country’s stalled membership talks with the European bloc.

What was missing from the top diplomat’s speech, however, were the democratic values that Turkey needs to adopt to revamp the process. Stopping short of promising any efforts to restore his country's dismal human rights record, Fidan accused the EU of “strategic blindness” over the stalled talks.

The economy stood out as the second theme in Fidan’s speech, with the foreign minister pledging to strengthen Turkey’s bilateral and regional economic ties on a more institutionalized basis.

After his reelection, both Erdogan and his economy team ramped up their efforts to regain the confidence of international investors in a push to draw foreign funds to the country. Erdogan traveled to oil-rich Gulf monarchies in his first regional tour under his new term, largely in a bid to ease his country’s acute foreign policy crunch.

“A strong, self-sufficient economy with access to global opportunities is the pillar of our national strength,” Fidan said, pledging to turn Turkey into one of the top 10 economies in the world. Yet he acknowledged the challenges of his ambitious vision as well.

“[We] will proceed with modest but steady steps,” he added.

Al-Monitor