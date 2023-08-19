Danger of Donald Trump's return for Syrian Kurds

In 2019, Donald Trump, the previous president of the United States, gave the green light for Turkey's attack on the Syrian Kurds by withdrawing the country's forces from Kurdish areas such as Kobani, Seri Kani and Gari Sepi, which resulted in Turkey's control over two areas of Gari Sepi and the displacement of Syrian Kurds from these two areas.

Ettore Maggi, an Italian writer and activist, has warned in a note about the possibility of Trump's return to power and the consequences of this return for the Syrian Kurds. In a note published in the Kurdish Studies Center, this Italian writer recalled that Turkey carried out its two major military operations against the Syrian Kurds during Trump's presidency on the White House and this green light resulted in the deaths and displacement of thousands of people of Syrian Kurds. Pointing out that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold this post for the next 5 years, Toure warned that if Trump wins the American presidential election next year, the two, who have a good relationship, will again form a coalition to reduce the Kurds' control over North-East Syria.

This Italian writer reminded some of Trump's strange statements about the Kurds, including that "the Kurds are not angels", "America is not a police force" to mediate between Turkey and the Kurds, and "the Kurds" in the Second World War did not help "America in Normandy."

He emphasized that these statements of Trump, made after allowing Turkey to attack the Syrian Kurds, show that such an incident can be repeated. He has emphasized that Trump's re-election - if he is freed from the trials ahead of him - and his close relationship with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will not be good news for the Syrian Kurds.