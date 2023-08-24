CENTCOM Commander meets with SDF officials in Syria

The Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) traveled to northeast Syria on Wednesday to visit displaced persons camps and to meet with the officials of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

US Army General Michael Kurilla visited the al-Hol and al-Roj Displaced Persons Camps, which house people affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) and their families, to “observe first hand the current humanitarian conditions, continued improvements in camp security, and repatriation, rehabilitation, and reintegration efforts to return residents to their countries of origin.” a statement by CENTCOM said.

Both camps are located in al-Hasakah province that is under the control of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

"Our continuing multi-national effort to repatriate the residents of the camps to their countries of origin not only enhances security and stability in the region, but, more importantly, eases this humanitarian challenge," Kurilla said. "The United States, SDF, and the Global Coalition remain focused and committed on the enduring defeat of ISIS while addressing the humanitarian and security challenges at camps in northeast Syria.”

During his trip, Kurilla also met with SDF officials and discussed the ongoing campaign to defeat ISIS and continuing humanitarian assistance efforts in the region.