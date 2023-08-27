New HDP co-chairs elected in congress

HDP's former co-chair Mithat Sancar said in the congress, "We will transfer our entire accumulation into the Green left Party and make sure that HDP's spirit continues to live on."

The congress was dedicated to the memory of two Kurdish Peace Mothers Perisan Akcelik and Adalet Safali who died in a car crash last week on their way back home from the southeastern city of Hakkari where they had given statements to the prosecutor in a recently launched case involving spurious "terror" allegations, Gercek News reported.

Former HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan, who made the opening address in the congress, said that HDP "signifies hope sprouting from earth," adding: "Those who would like to see this sprout destroyed, who think they can stop the struggle by means of operations, manufactured lawsuits and closure trials should know that they won't succeed. They should know that we are standing tall despite operations and that the struggle goes on. We have always withstood hurricanes, always kept on fighting and never given up."

Stressing that justice has always been one of the most essential issues in Turkey, Buldan said: "HDP was founded for the cause of justice, thus we will never give up our struggle for honorable peace. We will take our struggle for the democratic resolution of the Kurdish question to new levels, and further expand the struggle."

Pledging to to do her best for carrying on the spirit of HDP, the new co-chair Sultan Ozcan said in her address: "HDP signifies a perspective and this perspective, a lifeblood, is capable of overcoming obstacles and finding new paths. It gets its strength from the values and principles of the peoples of Mezopotamia, from the democratic values of the peoples of Asia Minor and Thrace, their past experiences of struggle."