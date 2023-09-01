28 killed in fighting between Syrian Arab tribes and Kurds

“The Syrian Democratic Forces have taken full control of Al-Izba outside Deir Ez-Zor, after violent clashes with the forces of the Deir Ez-Zor Military Council and tribal militants,” said the monitoring organisation. “The SDF have given a deadline for the militants to surrender and leave the town.”

The organisation said that the fighting resulted in the death of three gunmen and the arrest of 16, while the others fled. Other areas that witnessed fighting have been calm over the past few hours. The SDF is now combing through Al-Maizliyah in the Deir Ez-Zor suburbs.

The fighting erupted after the Syrian Democratic Forces apprehended the leader of the Deir Ez-Zor Military Council, Ahmad Al-Khabil, who is known as Abu Khawla in Al-Hasakeh. He was arrested along with some of his supporters from the Arab tribes.