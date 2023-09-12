Iranian envoy meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Barzani also met US to Iraq on Monday.

The meetings centered on the Region's political and security landscape and the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government of Iraq.

Barzani's headquarters said that Barzani received the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Ale Sadeq, and his accompanying delegation.

Ambassador Ale Sadiq thanked Barzani and the Kurdistan Region for their hospitality and services to Iranian visitors, Shafaq News reported

He emphasized further developing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran. Additionally, discussions delved into the political situation in the Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government's relations with the Iraqi federal government, and the imperative to address outstanding issues between the two entities.

Barzani's headquarters also reported that he discussed various issues with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, and an accompanying delegation, including the political situation in the Region and Iraq, the challenges facing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, and the necessity of pursuing dialogue to resolve these issues, the internal political situation within the Region and the relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Ambassador Romanowski affirmed her country's support for the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, focusing on sustaining dialogue and negotiations to reach suitable solutions, particularly regarding the budget and other outstanding matters.

The statement noted that Ambassador Romanowski expressed her concerns about Kirkuk's recent tensions and events and the resulting casualties among its residents.