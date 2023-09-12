Russia voices concern over Armenia's growing engagement with U.S.

Following the G20 Leaders' Summit in India, which saw President Putin absent, Russia's representation fell upon Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who, during a post-summit press conference in New Delhi, tackled the subject of the recent tensions between Armenia and Russia.

Lavrov highlighted that the summit declaration included significant agreements on how to progress in the field of food security, in line with Russia's stance. He emphasized that the West was compelled to make adjustments to their position, Gercek News reported.

Responding to a question about certain officials in Armenia claiming that "Moscow handed over Karabakh to Azerbaijan," Lavrov stressed that these statements are entirely incorrect and "not honest."

He reminded that Armenia itself had accepted through the Madrid Principles that this region was a part of Azerbaijan.

Regarding Armenia's upcoming military exercises with the U.S., Lavrov commented, "We are saddened by the actions of the Armenian administration. We certainly do not see it as positive for an aggressive NATO country to attempt an entrance into the South Caucasus. I don't think it's good for anyone, including Armenia."

"Wherever the Americans emerge, they have hundreds of bases worldwide, and this never leads to a good outcome," he added.