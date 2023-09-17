17 September 2023 - 19:51

Syrian Kurdish forces, National Army exchange attacks coinciding with Turkish shelling in Aleppo

Intermittent clashes with heavy and medium weapons have been erupting between Kurdish forces and the National Army on Kabashin frontline in Shirawa district in Afrin countryside northern of Aleppo.

The fire exchange occured amid exchanged artillery shelling between them with no information regarding injuries.

Meanwhile, the Turkish forces shelled the vicinity of Abin Village in Shirawa district in Afrin countryside, causing only material damages.

Yesterday, a Turkish base in the area of the scientific research centre on the outskirts of Azaz city in the northern countryside of Aleppo came under attack with rockets which were fired from areas where Kurdish and regime forces are deployed in the same countryside. However, no casualties were reported.

