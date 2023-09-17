Three people killed by Turkish drone strike in Yazidi homeland Shingal

A vehicle was hit by a suspected Turkish drone in Yazidi homeland Shingal (Sinjar) in northern Iraq, Roj News said on Sunday. There was no immediate report of casualties.

Reuters later cited Iraqi officials saying three Yazidi fighters affiliated with the Shingal Resitance Units (YBS) were killed in the strike.

The drone targeted the vehicle near Serdest area where there is a camp for Yazidi families who were displaced after the attacks of the Islamic State (ISIS) group in 2014.

The photos released by Roj News show a charred car still in flames.

Turkish authorities claim that the de facto autonomous administration in Shingal and the YBS, a militia that was organized for Yazidi self defense in the face of attacks, have links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated a "terrorist group" by Ankara.

Officials of the Shingal Autonomous Administration and YBS fighters are quite frequently targeted by Turkish air strikes.