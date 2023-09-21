Joint team from Iran, Iraq to visit Kurdistan region

In an interview with Al-Alam TV on Tuesday, Al-e Sadeq said both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad are adamant about driving out terrorist separatist groups from areas close to the Iranian border and relocating them to refugee camps.

The diplomat emphasized that Iran will continue its measures to disarm the groups located in the KRG in compliance with the March security agreement with Iraq.

Iran had set September 19 as the deadline for disarming separatists and expelling Kurdish groups by Iraq. The deadline came to an end amid uncertainties about the full disarmament of the agreement. In the lead-up to the date, several Iranian officials announced that the deadline wouldn’t be extended, signaling that military action would follow if Iran’s demands were not met.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiyani, the Iranian minister of defense, has echoed this warning. The KRG was given a deadline of September 19 to take action against separatist Iranian militants and this deadline would not be extended, he warned.

In an interview with the Iran newspaper, Ashtiyani pointed out that the Islamic Republic will take the required steps in accordance with the deal reached with the Iraqi government about disarming and deporting forces from the Kurdistan region.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, confirmed on Monday a partial implementation of the security agreement.

He said that the Iraqi government has seriously followed up on the implementation of the agreement and “some headquarters of terrorist and armed groups have been evacuated and terrorists have been moved to other places far from Iran's borders and deep into Iraqi soil.”

Kanaani added, “The Iraqi government has seriously announced that it is committed to the implementation of the agreement and will fulfill its obligations in this regard.”

On Tuesday, Iraq announced that the headquarters of the separatist groups were fully evacuated, according to a report by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Based on the commitment of the Republic of Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran to the terms of the joint security agreement, and through the joint efforts of the federal government, the regional government, and the joint supreme committee between the two countries, the headquarters located near the border with Iran, which were occupied by Iranian armed separatist groups, were permanently evacuated,” Iraq said in a statement.

Additionally, Iraq’s foreign minister said on Monday that Kurdish militant groups near the border with Iran have handed over their heavy equipment as the deadline for their disarming and redeployment under a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad approaches.

Fuad Hussein said the armed groups and their families will be transferred to five camps in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The senior Iraqi diplomat reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the security pact with Iran, adding that the KRG had taken the required steps in accordance with Baghdad’s agreement with Tehran.

Foreign Minister Hussein emphasized that Iraq seeks peaceful solutions based on discussion and respect for neighbors and that Baghdad condemns any act of violence against its national sovereignty.