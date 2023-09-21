SDF condemns Turkey's attack on Arabat Airport

While condemning the drone attack of the Turkish army on Arabat Sulaimani airport, the SDF called for the support of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the anti-terrorist forces affiliated with this party and the families of the victims of this attack.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, in a statement, while condemning the drone attack of the Turkish army on Arabat Sulaimani airport, called for support from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), anti-terrorist forces of the Patriotic Union (CTG) and the families of the victims of this attack.

At the end the SDF statement said: "Our people are proud of our heroes and our military and security institutions, and the fate of our enemies is defeat."

It should be noted that on September 18, Arabat Sulaimani airport was attacked by drones of the Turkish army, and according to the statistics announced by Kurdistan Region sources, 3 members of CTG were killed and 3 others were injured as a result of this attack.