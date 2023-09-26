Erbil governor condemns FSC’s decision on Kurdistan Regional Councils

During a press conference attended by a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, Khushnaw stated that "most of the decisions made by the Federal Supreme Court are political, and we have reservations about them."

He added, "Yesterday's decision by the court to terminate the activities of the councils of the Kurdistan Region's provinces is unlawful," emphasizing that "the authorities in the Kurdistan Region are responsible for responding to the Federal Supreme Court's decision."

On Sunday, the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, issued a ruling to terminate the activities of the councils of the Kurdistan Region's provinces at the end of their electoral term.

The court stated in a press release that it had decided the unconstitutionality of Article (2) of Law No. (2) of 2019, the First Amendment to Law No. (3) of 2009, the Law of the Provinces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, for violating the provisions of Articles (2/A/1/B) and (6) of the 2005 Constitution of the Republic of Iraq, as per the judgment issued under number (124/Federal/2023) on 24/9/2023.