PUK congress to not be concluding within expected timeframe: member

Mustafa Chawrash, who is a member of the Congress, informed reporters that discussions regarding the party’s draft by-laws are still ongoing.

He further added that numerous articles of the by-law remain incomplete and will not be finalized today, he said on Saturday.

It is anticipated that the Congress will ultimately conclude with the approval of the by-law articles and the election of the leadership council members.

The fifth Congress of the PUK, which commenced on Wednesday in the city of Sulaimani, was originally scheduled to conclude on Friday. However, an additional day was added to the event to allow for extensive discussions on the party’s by-laws.

This ongoing congress holds great significance for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).