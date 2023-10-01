Investigation launched into Kurdish deputy's Ocalan and Kurdistan remarks

According to Gercek News a criminal investigation was launched on Friday in Turkey into the remarks of Kurdish deputy Omer Ocalan, who said in a gathering, "Our struggle will continue till Mr. Ocalan and Kurdistan are free."
Omer Ocalan, Urfa deputy for the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party and the nephew of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), said in the gathering: "We are struggling for the release of Abdullah Ocalan. Our struggle will continue till Mr. Ocalan and Kurdistan are free."
The Chief Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that an investigation was launched into the deputy's remarks over alleged violation of the anti-terrorism legislation.
PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan has been incarcerated under conditions of severe isolation since 1999.
Omer Ocalan served as the co-chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) from 2014 to 2016. He was elected deputy for the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in June 2018, and reelected in May 2023.
