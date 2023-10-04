Turkey conducts fresh air strikes in northern Iraq

Turkish air forces conducted fresh air strikes in northern Iraq on Tuesday and destroyed 16 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Turkey's defence ministry said.

The operations were conducted in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq at 8 p.m. and that every measure was taken to avoid harm to civilians and the environment, the ministry said.

According to Reuters two attackers detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara on Sunday, leaving both of them dead and two police officers wounded, and the PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.