New free zone at border with Iraqi Kurdistan region to be established soon

As the Iranian Free Zones News Agency (Freena) reported, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki made the announcement in a press conference on the sidelines of Iran’s exclusive exhibition in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan region.

“The establishment of this free zone will play a special role in the development of cooperation between Iran and Kurdistan,” Abdolmaleki said.

Stating that the Baneh-Marivan Free Zone has been legally approved and the members of the board of directors have also been elected by the cabinet, Abdolmaleki added: “This zone is an opportunity for boosting joint economic activities between Iran and Iraq, and businessmen and economic operators of the region can benefit from the potentials of this free zone.”

The exclusive exhibition of Iranian products kicked off in Sulaymaniyah of Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior officials from both sides including Abdolmaleki, the secretary general of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, the Iranian envoy in Sulaymaniyah, and the head of the Union of Exporters and Importers of the Kurdistan Region.