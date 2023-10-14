Turkey's three wars / Ali Duran Topuz

We are trapped in a war, both internally and externally. For the government, war has become a survival mechanism. One might typically anticipate opposition to such an aggressive stance, yet ironically, the resistance isn't advocating for peace – it's clamoring for a more refined combat strategy. In this turbulent scenario, where the government is wary of open discussions and unrestrained dialogue, the opposition mirrors this sentiment, insisting on a collective silence that precedes any governmental mandate.

We're not just involved in a single war but in three distinct conflicts. The first is a class war, exacerbated by escalating poverty. The second is the ongoing struggle against the Kurds, who, in their pursuit of equal citizenship and status, encounter a resistance reminiscent of the sentiments and methodologies deployed in the 1930s. The third is a complex, multifaceted confrontation with neighboring countries, illustrated by the demolition of Syrian Kurdish structures and efforts to destabilize Syria's Assad regime. This intricate weave of battles also extends to the confrontations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighted by the recent upheavals in Karabakh and the PKK's inaugural parliamentary assault in Ankara.

In these multifaceted wars, the opposition emerges as a pivotal ally to the government, endorsing military operations and international aggression while sidestepping criticism of key ministerial portfolios. Instances involving Sezgin Tanrikulu and Aysenur Arslan exemplify this, where opposition voices preempted governmental rebuttals.

Recent revelations surrounding the downing of an American drone during the Rojava attack accentuate this complex narrative. The opposition's queries were not rooted in the ethical or strategic implications of the act but rather in the informational source.

Amidst these confrontations, the government's economic policy remains stubborn and intelligent and, intriguingly, finds an ally in the opposition. The same alliance is observable in the Kurdish dilemma and international expansionist endeavors, with the opposition echoing governmental sentiment, albeit demanding more strategic communication.

This intricate dance of power, confrontation, and political machinations foreshadows a predictable outcome. The government is poised to dominate the local elections, propelling Erdoğan towards a fourth presidential tenure amidst constitutional reforms. The opposition, meanwhile, is left to nostalgic reminiscences of strategic victories, echoing a narrative of triumph over the Kurds and Armenians, underscoring Erdogan's dictatorial regime.

