Turkish court refuses to issue Red Notice for arrest of murder suspect cop

A Turkish court on Friday rejected a request to issue a Red Notice for the arrest of a murder suspect, a police officer who allegedly killed a 12-year-old Kurdish child in early 2015.

The police officer named Mehmet Nurbaki Gocmez allegedly killed Nihat Kazanhan on 14 January 2015 using a shotgun. The incident took place near Kazanhan's house in the Kurdish-majority city of Cizre.

The interior minister of the time, Efkan Ala, had instantly denied that police officers may be involved in the incident. However, a video recorded by the police surfaced in media on 29 January showing Gocmez firing at Kazanhan and other children.

The lawyer of the victim's family filed a request at the court hearing today for a Red Notice.

Mother Ayse Kazanhan addressed the court, saying: "Why don't you capture the perpetrator? Put yourself in my place for once. You must also have children, you are parents too after all."

The panel rejected the request for Red Order and instead decided to ask for Interpol's help to locate the suspect abroad.