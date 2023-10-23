Turkey pro-Kurdish HEDEP denies secret talks with ruling AKP

In a recent interview with Birgun newspaper, the Co-Chair of the Peoples' Democracy and Equality Party (HEDEP), Tuncer Bakirhan, addressed the ongoing rumors of discussions between his party and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) concerning the upcoming local elections. Bakirhan vehemently denied these claims, stating that HEDEP has not engaged in any formal talks with the AKP or any other party regarding the local elections.

Bakirhan's interview came in response to an op-ed by journalist Sedat Bozkurt, published in Birgun, where it was alleged that there had been undisclosed and unofficial discussions between HEDEP and the AKP for an extended period. Bozkurt had written, "There has been talk of an unofficial and unacknowledged meeting traffic between the AKP and HEDEP for a while now. This is accurate. Former politicians without institutional representation are in discussions, and they inform their party leadership about these meetings."

In the interview, Bakirhan clarified the party's stance on forming alliances for the upcoming local elections. He highlighted that while HEDEP has engaged in electoral alliances in the past, the results have not been as fruitful as expected. According to Bakirhan, these alliances often revolved around elections, lacking a broader societal impact. He stressed the need for a more substantial, all-encompassing, and inclusive alliance that extends beyond political parties, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive platform that addresses the general problems of the society.

Bakirhan acknowledged the lessons learned from previous experiences, suggesting that the focus should shift from solely electoral alliances to a comprehensive platform for issues such as war authorization, international conflicts, education policies, and more.

Regarding the ongoing rumors of discussions with the AKP, Bakirhan made it clear that HEDEP has not engaged in any talks with the ruling party. He, however, expressed a willingness to engage in discussions with any group, provided they are transparent about their goals and willing to work towards solutions that benefit society as a whole.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and the need for any potential alliances to have clear principles and objectives. Bakirhan's statements underscored the party's commitment to a more democratic and inclusive approach in the forthcoming elections.

The HEDEP leader concluded the interview by pointing out the party's commitment to support candidates who are not only committed to change but are also more democratic, inclusive, transparent, and people-centric than their predecessors. He highlighted the importance of upholding democratic values while promoting change, stressing the necessity of broad public support for such candidates.

